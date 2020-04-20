Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Piedmont - Lorrain Watford May, 59, wife of Jim May, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a long illness.

Born in Houston, TX, she was a daughter of the late Edward Watford and Rosalee Watford Ebron.

Lorrain was a member of the South Greenville Moose Lodge and The VFW Lodge 9273. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend.

In addition to her husband, Lorrain is survived by three children, Laura Lee Watson, Anthony Fain, and Michael Willard; three sisters, Trely Wolfe (Gary), Kitty Chastain (Wayne), and Edie Richey; two brothers; and 12 nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Lorrain's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Lorrain's obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home", by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
