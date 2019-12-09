Services
Lorea Mullinax Thompson Obituary
Lorea Mullinax Thompson

Greer - Lorea Mullinax Thompson, 77, of Greer, widow of the late Ned Stanley Thompson, passed away Monday December 9, 2019.

Born in Jasper, GA, she was a daughter of the late Carl Otto and Eula Mae Griffin Mullinax. Mrs. Thompson was a Tax Preparer, and attended Mush Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son: Adrian Thompson (Gina); one daughter: Rebecca Walker (Grant); one brother: Bob Mullinax; two sisters: Joyce Ridley, and Shirley DeFoor (Randy); and four grandchildren: Evan William Thompson, Davis Griffin Thompson, Amanda Grace Walker, and Ian Walker.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to North Greenville Food Crisis Ministry, P.O. Box 1672, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
