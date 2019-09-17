|
|
Lorena H. Nelson
Greenville - Lorena Hightower Nelson, 102, wife of the late James Harry Nelson, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at National Healthcare-Greenville.
Born in Tigerville, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Bonnie Hightower and Elizabeth Peace Hightower. Lorena worked at the former Southern Bleachery & Print Works and was a charter member of Tigerville Baptist Church and later a member of Monaghan Baptist Church.
Lorena is survived by a son: James "Buddy" (Doris) Nelson, Jr. of Greenville; daughter: Glenda Berryhill (Leonard) of Greenville; grandchildren: Patti Stahlsmith, Vicki Williams, Lori Lesley, Charlotte Lynn, Donna Minor, Mindy Nelson, Julia Rogers, Michael Berryhill and Stephen Berryhill; 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband and parents, Lorena was also predeceased by a son: Richard "Dick" Nelson and brothers: Jack Hightower and Theron "Curly" Hightower.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary. Funeral service will follow the visitation in The Howze Chapel at 2:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Tyger Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may also be made to Monaghan Baptist Church and Tigerville Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 17, 2019