Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorena Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorena H. Nelson


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorena H. Nelson Obituary
Lorena H. Nelson

Greenville - Lorena Hightower Nelson, 102, wife of the late James Harry Nelson, Sr., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at National Healthcare-Greenville.

Born in Tigerville, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Bonnie Hightower and Elizabeth Peace Hightower. Lorena worked at the former Southern Bleachery & Print Works and was a charter member of Tigerville Baptist Church and later a member of Monaghan Baptist Church.

Lorena is survived by a son: James "Buddy" (Doris) Nelson, Jr. of Greenville; daughter: Glenda Berryhill (Leonard) of Greenville; grandchildren: Patti Stahlsmith, Vicki Williams, Lori Lesley, Charlotte Lynn, Donna Minor, Mindy Nelson, Julia Rogers, Michael Berryhill and Stephen Berryhill; 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Lorena was also predeceased by a son: Richard "Dick" Nelson and brothers: Jack Hightower and Theron "Curly" Hightower.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary. Funeral service will follow the visitation in The Howze Chapel at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Tyger Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes.

Flowers are accepted and memorials may also be made to Monaghan Baptist Church and Tigerville Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary in Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now