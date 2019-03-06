Services
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
Lorene King
Lorene King Obituary
Lorene King

Rock Hill - Helen Lorene King, 91, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.

Surviving are her two daughters, Shirley Ann Jackson (Floyd) of Catawba and Betty Jean "Jeanie" Inman (Arthur) of Liberty and their two sons, Paul Inman (Deborah) of Rock Hill and Kenny Inman (Kimberly) of Liberty.

Go to www.greenefuneralhome.net for full obituary.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019
