Loreto Paglia
Greenville - Loreto Paglia, 71, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in San Donato Val di Comino, Frosinone, Italy, he was a son of the late Carmine and Donata Paglia. He married his true and only love, Giuseppa Nargi, on August 12, 1972 in Colleferro, Rome.
Loreto came to the United States in 1964 to follow his family in search of a better life. He worked for Stella D'oro Bakery in Bronx, NY for 23 years. His greatest achievement was his love for his wife, children, and grandchildren of whom he was very proud and lived for. Some of his favorite past times were hunting, fishing, gardening, and his passion for food.
He leaves his wife of 46 years, Giuseppa Paglia; his son, Carmine; his daughter, Sandra and her husband, Angelo Guastaferro; and his grandchildren, Lucia, Angelo, and Lisa. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Giuseppe and Donata Paglia; his sister, Antoinetta Palma; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Antonio and Giuseppina Mulleri, and Claudio Nargi, and Danilo Nargi; and his great aunt, Fortunata Paglia.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church followed by entombment in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Greenville News on July 30, 2019