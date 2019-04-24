Loretta Leila Daniel Cantrell



Greenville - Loretta Leila Daniel Cantrell, 79, widow of William M. Cantrell, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born on December 19, 1939 in her hometown of Greenville, SC, the daughter of the late Earl and Bernardine Daniel.



Loretta attended Coker College and Draughon's Business College. She worked at A.G. Edwards and Son, retiring in 1999.



Loretta was a faithful parishioner of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She was an excellent cook, loved sports, animals, and socializing with her friends who were very near and dear to her heart.



Surviving are her daughter, Susan Morrison; her grandchildren, Ashley Donez, Victoria Graves, and Ryan Morrison; and her great-granddaughter, Michelle Donez.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615, or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary