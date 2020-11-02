Lori Jean Barnhill Halabi
Greenville - Lori Jean Barnhill Halabi, 62, of Greenville, wife of Haytham "Sam" Halabi, died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She passed away at home surrounded by her family and pet dog Molly, after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Morgan Alfred and Lois Graves Barnhill.
Lori was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. Our prayers are that she is welcomed into our Heavenly Father's arms where she will be forever with a new body, full of joy, strength, and eternal praise for our loving Gracious Jehovah God.
In addition to her loving husband of 26 years, as well as her mother, she is survived by her son, Dustin Albertson (Brooke) of Greenville; brother, Eric Barnhill (Donna) of Seneca; sister, Janet Goode of Greenville; and niece, Colleen Casey of Spartanburg.
The memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.
Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
