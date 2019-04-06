|
Lorraine Pollard Ahern
Mount Pleasant - Lorraine Pollard Ahern, 71, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Dr. Donald E. Ahern died Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 in Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive at 10:30 am. There will be a Christian Wake Service in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 4:30 pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019 followed by visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 pm.
Lorrie was born September 13, 1947 in Hendersonville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Leland Lee Pollard and the late June Packard Pollard. She received her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, NC. She started her career in nursing in 1968, working at Oconee Memorial Hospital as a Med-Surg Nurse. She and Don were married in 1969 when they moved to Charleston which they would call "home". Her greatest love and achievement was being a wife, a mother and a grandmother. She and Don traveled continually with the grandchildren. Their most memorable trip was to the Mediterranean with Durham and Presley, their grandchildren. She was very involved in her church at Christ Our King Catholic Church for 45 years. Lorrie sang in the choir, was on the Lazarus Committee, and loved being a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was one of the first Extraordinary Eucharistic ministers. Her main ministry was visiting the nursing homes and caring for the elderly. They loved her and she loved them. Always having a kiss and a hug for anyone who came in her path. She was the first member of the program "Returning Home" when it came to the parish. For many years she was the Director of the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults). She started the bible study program called "Breaking Open the Word". This also included preparing the young children for the sacraments. Lorrie was also active in the I-BEAM program. When the Renew Program came to the parish, she was one of the first facilitators. Her "time, talent and treasure" were truly her gifts to God and to the church.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Donald Ahern of Mt. Pleasant, SC; children, Anne Marie Moore (Chris) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Sean Ahern of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Durham and Presley Finch of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sisters Theresa Cauthen (Michael) and Tina Louise Manley (Rick); brothers, Jack Pollard, Lee Pollard, and Mark Pollard (Linda) and brother-in-law, Gary Ahern (Tricia Olt). She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Clint Pollard.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, Attn: Emily Carter, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 (Please indicate on the check the gift is in memory of Lorraine Ahern) or Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 6, 2019