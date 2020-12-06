1/1
Lottie H. Waddell
Lottie H. Waddell

Greer - Lottie Lucille Harrison Waddell, 104, widow of Eddie O. Waddell, Sr., the love of her life, departed to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 5, 2020.

A longtime resident of Greer, SC , daughter of the late Rome and Jewell Byrd Harrison, she was the oldest living of the original Tupperware Representatives and a member of Lexington Presbyterian Church. At 104, she touched the lives of many.

Surviving are one son, Eddie Waddell, Jr. (Ann) of Greer; one daughter, Melba Jackson (Richard) of Lexington; a daughter-in-law, Annie Waddell of Pelzer; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Waddell was predeceased by one son, Randy Waddell, one daughter, Silda Barnett and one grandson, Jerry Mike Barnett.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Fulton Presbyterian Church, conducted by Rev. Chuck Parker, Rev. Grover Timms and Rev. Jeff Kersey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Visitation will be held after the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Fulton Presbyterian Church, 821Abner Creek Road, Greer, SC 29651, Lexington Presbyterian Church, 246 Barr Road, Lexington, SC 29072, Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington, SC 29072 or the charity of one's choice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care for their love and care.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fulton Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
