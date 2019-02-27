Louie Senn



Clemson - Dr. Louie Hampton Senn, Jr., husband of Mary Tanner Allen Senn, passed away, Monday, February 18, 2019 at AnMed Health.



He was born in Chappells, SC, the son of the late Louie H. and Annie Elizabeth Crooks Senn. Dr. Senn was a 1947 graduate of Clemson University, earned his Masters Degree from Clemson in 1953, and his PhD in Entomology from University of Georgia in 1969. He was on the faculty of Clemson University from 1957 to 1986 when he retired as the Director of Division of Regulatory and Public Service Programs. He was honored as Professor Emeritus at Clemson University. He was a member of Clemson United Methodist Church and was a US Army Veteran of WWII where he served with the 9th Infantry, fought in Battle of Normandy, where he received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He later served in the Korean Conflict.



Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, L.H. "Trey" Senn and Edward Allen Senn both of Clemson and Robert Harper Senn (Lisa) of Duluth, GA.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at Clemson United Methodist Church at a day and time to be announced by the family.



A private inurnment service will take place at Old Stone Church Cemetery prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gate Way House, Box 4241, Greenville, SC 29608.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary