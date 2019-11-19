Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Sanctuary of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Greenville, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Orders Parlor of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church
Greenville, SC
Louis P. "Biggie" Batson


1928 - 2019
Louis P. "Biggie" Batson Obituary
Greenville - Louis P. "Biggie" Batson, Jr. of Greenville died peacefully at home November 16, 2019.

He was a native Greenvillian, born on January 1, 1928.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis of 67 years; daughters, Vivien R. Batson of Greenville, Ann B. Smith (Rhett) of Pendleton, and Elizabeth A. Batson of Pawley's Island; sons, Louis P. Batson, III (Cheryl), and Glenn E. Batson (Susan), both of Greenville; sister, Joanna B Stone of Greenville; brother, H. Elliott Batson (Salley) of Easley; and grandchildren, Rhett H. Smith, Jr. of Nashville, TN, Davis B. Smith of Pendleton, Laura Batson of Greenville, Glenn E. Batson, Jr. (Kit) of Clemson, Emma B. Simmons (Mason) of Clemson, and Kathryn Ann Batson of Greenville, Brady Roberts of Clemson, Daniel Roberts of Greenville, and Matthew (Maggie and Emilia) Roberts of Charleston, along with a number of nieces and nephews .

During Louis' business career, he was Chairman of Louis P. Batson Company and its affiliate corporations, serving as manufacturers' sales agents, and distributors for a number of industries covering North America.

Louis graduated from Clemson University in 1948. He was an Elected Trustee who was also elected Life Trustee and served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Clemson University. Louis was awarded Clemson's highest honor, The Clemson Medallion in 1988.

Louis also attended the U.S. Army War College.

He served on several business-related, corporate and charitable boards in South Carolina and nationally.

He was a lifetime member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.

Louis donated his body for medical and scientific research.

There will be a celebration of his life in the Sanctuary of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in Greenville, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation to follow in the Orders Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Phyllis and Louis P Batson, Jr. Endowment, Clemson University Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889; to the Poor Clare Nuns at the Monastery of Saint Clare, 37 McCauley Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690; or to the Louis P Batson, Jr Cancer Endowment for Patient Care, St Francis Foundation, 1 Saint Francis Drive, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
