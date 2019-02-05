|
Louis Steve Niblet
Travelers Rest - Louis Steve Niblet, 73, husband of Patricia Anne Niblet, of Travelers Rest, passed away, Tuesday, January 29, 2019.
Born in Trafford, Alabama, he was the son of Maude Niblet.
Mr. Niblet served in the United States Army for three years. He then applied to and was accepted to the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. His talents were quickly realized as he promoted his way up and retired as the Asst. Chief of the El Paso Texas District. Steve impacted the lives of these officers both personally and professionally. He was known as a man of integrity and dedication. After a career of 35 years with the Border Patrol, he retired in 2000. Pat and Steve then moved to Travelers Rest, SC.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was an avid Packers Fan, loved to cook, enjoyed history, anything tech, war movies, and golfing. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends.
Steve was a loving and supportive husband, father, "Big Guy" to his grandchildren. He had a gift of hospitality and made friends wherever he went.
In addition to his loving wife of 50 years, he is survived by a son, Wayne Morgan (Susan); and a daughter, Rosemary Ricketts (David); and three grandchildren, Jonathan Ricketts, Jeffrey Morgan and Chip Morgan.
God bless you Steve, our gentle giant. We shall see you again in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 1215 S. Hwy 14, Greer, SC.
Memorials may be made to Monastery of St. Clare, 37 McCauley Rd, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 5, 2019