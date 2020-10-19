1/
Louise Brigham Erhard
Louise Brigham Erhard

Greenville - Louise Brigham Erhard, the daughter of William Lowe Brigham and Eleanor Wallace Brigham died Saturday, October seventeenth.

Surviving are her son Bernard Erhard, Jr. and his wife Amanda of Greenville and her daughter Susan Theresa Devine Gregory and her husband Christopher of New York City.

Louise's grandsons Bailey Hugh Erhard, Devin Louis Erhard, Sean Michael Gregory and Kevin James Gregory and her great-grandchildren Will Christopher, Jack Joseph, Holly Devine and Peter Michael Gregory survive her. Her brother, William Lowe Brigham, Jr., also survives her.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at six in Thomas McAfee Funeral Home's downtown chapel on Wednesday, the twenty-first.

Her funeral Mass will be at noon on Thursday, the twenty-second, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville.

Memorials in Louise's honor may be made to the Monastery of St. Clare, 37 McCauley Road, Travelers Rest 29690.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
