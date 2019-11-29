|
Louise Buchanan Armstrong
Fountain Inn - Louise Buchanan Armstrong, 90, of 7 Evergreen Rd. Linwood NJ, went to be with the Lord November 27th, 2019. Born November 12th, 1929 in Fountain Inn SC, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Richard and Sadie Esther Robertson Buchanan. She was a retired employee from both TRW in 1983 located in Torrance California and Cintas of Greenville in 1989. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fountain Inn SC and very involved with her Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Darrell Armstrong, Son James Richard Gray, four sisters, Ruby Stoddard, Sarah Coleman, Dorothy Garrett, and Francis Vest, three brothers Jesse, CW, and Bobby Buchanan. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Surviving is her son Scott Armstrong, wife Stacey and granddaughter Brianna of Linwood NJ.
Those of you who knew Louise know she lived life by the lord, she was one who always brought happiness and great pleasure to so many. She will always be remembered as a great Mother, Sister, and Nama. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019