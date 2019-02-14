|
|
Louise Cooke Harris
Travelers Rest - Louise Cooke Harris, 55 of Travelers Rest passed away February 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Elena Steadman, grandson Silas and stepfather Frankie Bailey. She was predeceased by her parents Frank Cooke and Vera Bailey. She was owner and dance instructor of Louise's House of Dance. A Celebration of Life Drop In for cake and coffee will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 4:00pm in the Family Life Center of Clearview Baptist Church, 5611 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 14, 2019