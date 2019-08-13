|
|
Louise Elliott
Greenville - Louise McConnell Elliott, 99, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Smith Nicholson McConnell and Felicia Browning.
Louise was a member of City View Baptist Church and attended Salem United Methodist Church. She retired from Southern Weaving Company. She loved reading and crocheting. She is survived by two sons, Eddie Elliott (Jeannie), and Lynn Elliott (Kathy); a daughter-in-law, Hazel Elliott; three grandsons; one granddaughter; seven great grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, David Elliott; a son, Alan Elliott; and ten brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery West.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2700 White Horse Rd, Greenville, SC 29611, City View Baptist Church, 2300 W Blue Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29611, or a place of your choice.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 13, 2019