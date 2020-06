Louise Larke

Louise LarkeTaylors - Mary Louise Greene Larke, 84, passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home.A native of Greer, daughter of the late James Carl and Hattie Geneva Pitts Greene, she was a homemaker and a member of Praise Cathedral Church of God.Surviving are her husband, Rev. Jerralle Larke of the home; three sons, Michael Larke of Moore, Mark Larke and Matthew Larke all of Greer; two daughters, Sandra Greene of Indianola, IA and Sheryl Hodges of Charleston; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Mrs. Larke was predeceased by five brothers and three sisters.Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Jerralle Larke.The families are at their respective homes.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com