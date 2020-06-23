Louise Larke
Taylors - Mary Louise Greene Larke, 84, passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late James Carl and Hattie Geneva Pitts Greene, she was a homemaker and a member of Praise Cathedral Church of God.
Surviving are her husband, Rev. Jerralle Larke of the home; three sons, Michael Larke of Moore, Mark Larke and Matthew Larke all of Greer; two daughters, Sandra Greene of Indianola, IA and Sheryl Hodges of Charleston; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Larke was predeceased by five brothers and three sisters.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Jerralle Larke.
The families are at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.