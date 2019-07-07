Services
Greenville - Louise Mary Ruth Deveau Pfrangle, 86, of Greenville, widow of the late Charles Pfrangle, died Friday, July 5, 2019.

Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Mary Gallant Deveau.

Louise retired from Dority and Manning Law Firm. She was an active member of First Baptist Greenville, the Apphia Sunday School Class and First Friday Lunch and More Committee. She volunteered for many years in the Activities and Youth Ministry Center. She also served on the Board of The Riverbend Homeowners Association.

She is survived by her church family that she so loved. By the eight Hoover family sisters that adopted her as their sister. Her longtime friend Karen Orcutt, of Sebastian, Fla, close friend Jane Hoover of Taylors and her cousin Wayne Gallant.

It was Louise's wish not to have a memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Greenville, Neighborhood Partnership Missions, 847 Cleveland St., Greenville, SC 29601.

Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019
