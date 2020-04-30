|
|
Louise Simmons Woods
Laurens - Louise Simmons Woods, 89, widow of Richard Woods, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Mrs. Woods was born in Laurens to the late James Archie and Mary Donnan Simmons. She was a member of Green Pond United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting and was the best cook in the world! Louise loved her family and her church.
Surviving, are two sons and their wives, Tim and Kim Woods and Roger and Laura Woods ; three daughters, Barbara Bradley and husband John, Debbie Kelly and husband Karl and Rachel Woods; eight grandchildren, Steve Bradley and wife Jodie, Lisha Ferrell and husband Collin, Dr. Krissi Frady and husband Andy, Austin Kusnir and husband Robbie, Taylor Kiser and husband Alex, Morgan Woods, Hunter Woods, and Chloe Woods; nine great-grandchildren, Thomas, Virginia and David Bradley, Emma and Sarah Ferrell, AJ and Kelly Grace Frady, Sutton Kusnir and Edie Kiser and a great-great-grandson, Kaleb Bradley. She was predeceased by three brothers and six sisters.
Funeral Services will be private.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Green Pond United Methodist Church, 168 Stoddard Mill Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to Rolling Green Village for the exceptional care they gave to their mother.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020