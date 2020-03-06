|
|
Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" C. Brown, USAF, Ret.
Greenville - Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" Clarence Brown, USAF, Ret., 80, passed away March 5, 2020.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Clarence Edward Brown and Janie Frances Dukes McHenry. Bob was a graduate of Greenwood High School, University of South Carolina and Central Michigan University. He served as an intelligence officer in the USAF for 20 years and was stationed at bases across the country, Vietnam, and Germany. Bob was chosen as an Air Force representative to the US Army Command and General Staff College. After his retirement from MITRE Corporation, Bob and Judy made their home in Greenville, SC. Bob enjoyed reading, travel, dining out, serving as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greer, time with family and friends, and Gamecock sports, especially women's basketball.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Judy Ellis Brown of the home and a son and daughter-in-law, Robert Brown and Ellen Greenhorn of Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Greer, conducted by Dr. Pete Peery, Dr. Al Masters, and Miss Whitney Moss.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to , 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605 or Daily Bread Ministries, P.O. Box 2344, Greer, SC 29652.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020