Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:45 AM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lt. Farnsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lt. Col. William Wallace (Ret) Farnsworth


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lt. Col. William Wallace (Ret) Farnsworth Obituary
Lt. Col. (Ret) William Wallace Farnsworth

Greenville - Lt. Col. (Ret) William Wallace Farnsworth, age 89, husband of Gislina S. Farnsworth, of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Patriots Harbor in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC surrounded by loved ones.

William (Bill) Farnsworth, son of Wallace Henry and Ollie Farnsworth, was born October 23, 1930 in Greenville, SC. He attended Clemson A&M College from 1949-1951, and then received his appointment to the USNA where he graduated in 1955. While at USNA, he played football and was on the lacrosse team that won a national championship in 1954. He joined the USAF and served his country from 1955-1978, including a tour in Vietnam, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

He was devoted to his wife, Gislina, and three children, William Victor (Leah), Sharon Elisabet (Keith), and Linda Ann (Ronnie). He also adored his grandchildren, Saxon, Mackenzie, Anna, Gunnar, Viktoria, Samuel, Jacob, and Grace; and one great grandchild, William Baker.

He was such a friendly soul and never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and was such a good friend to those he knew or those he just met. He was married to the love of his life, the same woman he fell in love with at first sight. They had a romance that lasted over 60 years and a love that will last forever.

He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings, James Farnsworth, Kathleen Fowler, Doris Taylor, and Joyce Roper.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mackey at Century Drive Chapel, followed by burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to service at 11:45 am to 12:50 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patriots Harbor -Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, Attention Volunteer Services, 109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401. They took such wonderful care of our loved one and gave him a beautiful military tribute after his passing.

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lt.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now