Lt. Col. (Ret) William Wallace Farnsworth
Greenville - Lt. Col. (Ret) William Wallace Farnsworth, age 89, husband of Gislina S. Farnsworth, of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Patriots Harbor in the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC surrounded by loved ones.
William (Bill) Farnsworth, son of Wallace Henry and Ollie Farnsworth, was born October 23, 1930 in Greenville, SC. He attended Clemson A&M College from 1949-1951, and then received his appointment to the USNA where he graduated in 1955. While at USNA, he played football and was on the lacrosse team that won a national championship in 1954. He joined the USAF and served his country from 1955-1978, including a tour in Vietnam, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.
He was devoted to his wife, Gislina, and three children, William Victor (Leah), Sharon Elisabet (Keith), and Linda Ann (Ronnie). He also adored his grandchildren, Saxon, Mackenzie, Anna, Gunnar, Viktoria, Samuel, Jacob, and Grace; and one great grandchild, William Baker.
He was such a friendly soul and never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and was such a good friend to those he knew or those he just met. He was married to the love of his life, the same woman he fell in love with at first sight. They had a romance that lasted over 60 years and a love that will last forever.
He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings, James Farnsworth, Kathleen Fowler, Doris Taylor, and Joyce Roper.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mackey at Century Drive Chapel, followed by burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to service at 11:45 am to 12:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patriots Harbor -Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, Attention Volunteer Services, 109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401. They took such wonderful care of our loved one and gave him a beautiful military tribute after his passing.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019