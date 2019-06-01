|
|
Lt. Colonel James Steve Gresham
Greenville - Lt. Colonel James Steve Gresham, 67, of Greenville, SC, went home Saturday, May 25, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown chapel. Military Rites will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Published in The Greenville News on June 1, 2019