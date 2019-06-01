Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Lt. Colonel James Steve Gresham Obituary
Lt. Colonel James Steve Gresham

Greenville - Lt. Colonel James Steve Gresham, 67, of Greenville, SC, went home Saturday, May 25, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown chapel. Military Rites will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Graceland East Memorial Park.

For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 1, 2019
