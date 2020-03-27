Resources
Lucia Randall Spratt Obituary
Summerville - Lucia Randall Spratt, 81, of Summerville, SC, passed away on February 25, 2020.

Lucia was born in Gaffney and grew up in Florence. She was a graduate of Winthrop College. She met her future husband Tom in Columbia and a few years later they moved to Greenville. They spent the majority of their life in Greenville, raising their children and being part of a community that holds the fondest of memories.

Lucia was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years Tom, and her brother William E. Randall. She is survived by her son Michael, daughter Anna Ceva (Ed), grandsons William and Nicholas Ceva and her brother James C. Randall.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the wonderful staff who cared for Lucia at the Village at Summerville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Village at Summerville, c/o PCSC Foundation, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
