Greenville - Lucia Staton Bruels died peacefully at her home on June 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



She was the granddaughter of the late Paul F. Beacham, founder of Holmes Memorial College.



She began her career in nursing, but was attracted to the new field of IT. She retired after twenty-four years as a System Analyst for Michelin Corporation where she was highly regarded for her technical skills as well as her ability to work well with people of all backgrounds. She traveled extensively with her loving husband, Mark, throughout the United States.She was as an active member of the DAR, First Families of South Carolina, Colonial Dames, Huguenot Society, and the National Society of Magna Carta. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.



Lucia is survived by husband, Mark Bruels; son, Thomas Staton (Theresa), step son, Nicholas; step daughter, Christine; brother, Dan Beacham; two sisters, Nina Revis and Carol Tavares; two grandchildren, Bryan Staton and Matthew West; and two great grandchildren.



Family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Graveside service to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 1:00pm.









