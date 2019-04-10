Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Lucille F. Lewis

Lucille F. Lewis Obituary
Lucille F. Lewis

Taylors - Lucille F. Lewis, 90 widow of Marvin D. Lewis and daughter of John and Catherine Frady, died April 6, 2019. She was a native of Greer, a nurse at for over 17 years, and a dedicated Christian.

She was predeceased by eleven siblings. Survivors are: daughter, Nancy Rock; son, John Wayne Lewis; granddaughters: Amanda and Allison Rock; and two great grandchildren, Tiffany and Tisun Doan.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am until 10:45 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Taylors First Baptist Church in the Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am and will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Jimmie Harley. The burial will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the , 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019
