Lucille F. Lewis
Taylors - Lucille F. Lewis, 90 widow of Marvin D. Lewis and daughter of John and Catherine Frady, died April 6, 2019. She was a native of Greer, a nurse at for over 17 years, and a dedicated Christian.
She was predeceased by eleven siblings. Survivors are: daughter, Nancy Rock; son, John Wayne Lewis; granddaughters: Amanda and Allison Rock; and two great grandchildren, Tiffany and Tisun Doan.
Visitation will be at 10:00 am until 10:45 am Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Taylors First Baptist Church in the Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am and will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Jimmie Harley. The burial will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the , 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019