Lucille "Cil" Givens McMurry
Greenville - Lucille "Cil" Givens McMurry, 88, devoted wife of Basil Jean "BJ" McMurry, peacefully passed away at home the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 30, 1932, in Louisville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Morris Bond and Laura McGhee Givens.
In her early years, Cil worked at the Greenville News in the accounting department, she then went to work in the library at Hillcrest Middle School, while her three sons went through the school as students. Later she worked for several years at Industrial Packaging Supplies in Greenville before retiring to enjoy "the good life". Cil was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a fantastic "Grandmommy" and "Ammaw" to her five grandchildren, whom she loved to visit and take care of. After she retired, she and BJ would travel the Intracoastal Waterway from South Carolina to Florida on their yacht, "Wild Dream". Cil enjoyed the simple things in life as well; getting her hands dirty as she planted and grew countless beautiful flowers around her home.
She is survived by loving husband of almost 64 years, Basil Jean "BJ" McMurry; three caring sons, Mike McMurry, Mark McMurry, and Miles McMurry and wife, Rebecca; five precious grandchildren, Lauren Ollevia McMurry, Madeline Hope McMurry, Caleb Matthew McMurry, Ian Nathaniel McMurry, Lydia Blythe McMurry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura "Laurie" Ollevia McMurry and two sisters, Helen Kraft and Dorothy Malnofski.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cil's memory to Greenville Area Parkinson's Society, PO Box 6505, Greenville, SC, 29606, https://www.gapsonline.org or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd, Greenville, SC 29615.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.