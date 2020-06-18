Lucille "Cil" Givens McMurry
Greenville - Lucille "Cil" Givens McMurry, 88, devoted wife of Basil Jean "BJ" McMurry, peacefully passed away at home the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A Graveside Service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00pm.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.
Greenville - Lucille "Cil" Givens McMurry, 88, devoted wife of Basil Jean "BJ" McMurry, peacefully passed away at home the morning of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A Graveside Service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00pm.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.