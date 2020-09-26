Lucille Greene Hendley
Greer - Faith. Family. Strong. Fierce. Beautiful.
Lucille (Lu, Lulu, YaYa) Hendley, 93, Greer, moved to heaven peacefully while surrounded by her family at her earthly home.
Born in Greer, SC, she was the daughter of Roscoe and Mattie Greene. A quote found in her Bible says this:
"I am an ordained wife, mother, homemaker, and help mate." Lucille's calling in life was to walk beside her best friend (Dick). Together they built a family business that has grown over the past 65 years and today employs thousands. She was a CEO of a large family, five boys and one girl, plus many others who traveled through the doors of her home. As a farm girl from Greer, her roots provided healthy growth for her family. She faced life with strength, with a Faith that rivaled the characters of old, a spunk for life that was contagious, and a spirit of hospitality and generosity that will ripple down through generations. Most of all she loved to laugh. She was one of the one's who the Father will say, "Well done my good and faithful Daughter." Some call her a queen, some a saint, God calls her His daughter; we, her children, call her Mom.
We would like to mention four people who have provided years of service and love to our family, especially during the past months. Not only are they our friends but they are truly family.
----Terry Jenkins, Paris Byrd, Carolyn Harris, and Bo Hendley.
Lucille Greene Hendley leaves behind her legacy: five sons: Ryan Hendley (Fran) of Greer; Jeff Hendley (Libbi) of Boone, North Carolina; Mark Hendley of Greer; Todd Hendley (Laura) of Columbia, North Carolina; Richard Hendley (Aundrea) of Jamestown, North Carolina; a daughter: Hershey Glover (Jimmy) of Jupiter, Florida; grandchildren: Chad Hendley (Sarah), Richard Ryan Hendley; Kristy McGhee (Chad), Doc Hendley (Amber), Billy Johnson (Heather), Todd Hendley (Whitney), Bo Hendley; Heather Welch (Turner), Stephanie Dodd (David), Mark Hendley, Jr.; Lucas Glover (Krista); Lauren Grant (Chip), Casey Scott (Taylor), Mackenzie Elliott (Andrew), Aubrey Hendley; Tess Rivers (Jordan), Austin Hendley; great-grandchildren: Hayden and Olivia Hendley; Meredith Ryan and Ella Grace Hendley; Griffin and Parker McGhee; Beattie, Justice, and Charly Rain Hendley; Tilghman and Hattie Johnson; Hendley Welch; Bo, Maiale, Laney, and Eli Dodd; Lucille and Lucas Glover, Jr; Judah and Orson Hendley; Luciann and Murray Scott; Opal Elliot and Cecelia Grant. Mrs. Hendley is survived by a brother, John Angus Greene.
She was predeceased by her husband Dick; a granddaughter, Meredith Jean Hendley; and brothers: Fred, Jimmy, Ollie, and Nelson Greene.
Pallbearers will be all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The celebration of "a life well lived" will be on Monday September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church, and will be live streamed. Due to Covid, only immediate and extended family are invited to the service. Masks are required. (Also due to the Covid situation, there will be no visitation.)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687.
Please call ahead if you wish to visit the family at home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
