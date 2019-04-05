Services
Lucille Moody Head Obituary
Lucille Moody Head

Greenville - Lucille Moody Head, 97, of Greenville, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

She is survived by 4 children; 13 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:30am at Clearview Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Michael Moody and Rev. Mark Dickson.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church on Saturday, from 10am to 11:30am.

Condolences may be offered at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 5, 2019
