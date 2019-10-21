|
Lucille Reece Davis
Easley - Lucille Reece Davis, 93, widow of James A. Davis, Jr., of Easley, died Monday, October 21, 2019.
Born in White County, GA, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Cona Moose Ashe Reece.
Lucille was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church and worked for GHS and Nursing Home Pharmaceutical Consultants until she was 82 years old.
She is survived by a son, Jimmy A. Davis III and his wife Ginger; a son-in-law, Dwayne Bell; two grandchildren, Buffie Bell Lily and Reggie Bell and his wife Casey; four great grandchildren, Davis McKinley Bell, Charles Monroe Bell, Belle Ellene Lily, and Jude Thomas Lily.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Lucille was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Davis Bell, two brothers, and three sisters.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Ave., Easley, SC 29640.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019