Lucille S. Peace Obituary
Lucille S. Peace

Greenville - Lucille Sudduth Peace, 94, widow of Virgle Peace, passed away on January 26, 2020.

A native of Greenville County she was a daughter of the late George Furman and Lola Peahuff Sudduth and was a retired employee of Stone Manufacturing.

Surviving are one brother, Floyd Sudduth of Inman and one sister, Lois Wilder of Greenville.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

The families are at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
