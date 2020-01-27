|
|
Lucille S. Peace
Greenville - Lucille Sudduth Peace, 94, widow of Virgle Peace, passed away on January 26, 2020.
A native of Greenville County she was a daughter of the late George Furman and Lola Peahuff Sudduth and was a retired employee of Stone Manufacturing.
Surviving are one brother, Floyd Sudduth of Inman and one sister, Lois Wilder of Greenville.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
The families are at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020