Lucille Trusty
Greenville - Lucille Murray Trusty, 91 of Greenville, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was born in Flat Rock, NC to the late William Benson and Nancy Octavia Davis Murray.
She leaves behind an adoring family; her five children, Bill & Gayla Murray, of Easley, Becky Trusty, Debby Mitchell, Cindy Mullinax, and John Ray Trusty, all of Greenville; six grandchildren, Eva Frazier (Chris); Lynda Colón (Ronnie), Kristin Rittenhouse (Jason), Christopher Mullinax (Lauren), Andrea Jackson (Jeremy) and Hannah Mullinax; six great grandchildren, Eydie Colón; Mali Colón, Brycen Rittenhouse, Lyla Rittenhouse, Caroline Gosnell and Zaiden Jackson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Loosh Trusty in 1997; siblings, Macey Hood and Jim Murray.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Entombment will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019