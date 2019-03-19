|
Lucille Wilber
Greenville - Lucille (Lucy) Simpkins Wilber passed away on March 17, 2019 at The McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC.
She was born in Oriental, NC, where she grew up and graduated from Oriental High School. After graduating, Lucy moved to Greensboro, NC where she worked at an Army recruiting station during World War II. After the war, she met and married Kenneth Earl Wilber who was a highly decorated Air Force pilot. Lucy and Ken spent most of their married life in the Air Force. After Ken retired from the Air Force, they moved to Greenville, SC where she lived for 45 years until her death.
Lucy is survived by her son, Kenneth E. Wilber of Denver, CO; her nephews, Bruce Brazelle of Greenville, SC and Paul VanKerchave II of Altavista, VA; and her niece, Kelly Crary of Chapin, SC. Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth E. Wilber; and her three sisters, Julia Brazelle, Thelma Godfrey, and Alma VanKerchave.
No local service or visitation will be held. A memorial service will be held in Oriental, NC at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Open Arms Hospice, which services The McCall Hospice House at www.openarmshospice.org.
