Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Lucy Ann Sisler Watson


1928 - 2019
Lucy Ann Sisler Watson Obituary
Lucy Ann Sisler Watson

Greenville - Lucy Ann Watson, born May 28, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Lucy was the daughter of Millard T. and Florence Keys Sisler, and the sister of the late John Sisler. Raised in Morgantown, WV, Lucy graduated from WVU with a degree in psychology and shortly thereafter married William Alexander Watson, a marriage that lasted 54 wonderful years. They raised three children, Rebekah Carter (Richard), Nancy Presnall (Greg), and Jim Watson (Janice), and were blessed with 7 grandchildren: Jennifer Presnall-Shvorin, Nate Carter, Emily Moore, Justin Carter, Judson, Jacob, and Jordan Watson; and 7 great-grandchildren. Lucy was active at Taylors First Baptist Church, and was the pastor's secretary for 17 years. She was known by all as a gracious woman of unwavering faith in Jesus, in whose hands her family gratefully entrusts her now and longs for the day when they see her again. Services will be Tuesday, September 3rd at 11 a.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church, with interment at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 at the church. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be sent to Taylors First Baptist Church (designated missions /in memory of Lucy Watson) - 200 W. Main St. Taylors 29687.

Online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 1, 2019
