Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Lucy Dodson Obituary
Lucy Dodson

Greenville - Lucille "Lucy" P. Dodson of Pickens, SC went to be with her faithful Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Lucy passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter surrounded by family and friends.

Born on April 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Payton and Susie Mae Powell. She was predeceased by two sisters, Annie Lee Smith and Elewese Collins. She was the wife of the late Clyde F. Dodson, the mother of Carolyn McNeely (Ron) of Greenville and Rhett Dodson (Theresa) of Hudson, OH. She was also the grandmother of Brent McNeely (Heather), and great grandmother to Brendan (Jasmine), Colin, Dillon, and Camryn McNeely, all of Greenville.

Though she worked most of her life as a seamstress, Lucy was primarily a homemaker. While she enjoyed sewing and painting, her real love was for her family and Savior. Her family and friends found great delight in her clever humor and sharp wit, even as she lingered in her last illness.

Visitation will be held at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens on Monday evening, October 21st from 6:00-8:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held the next day, October 22nd, at 2:00 pm at the Second Presbyterian Church, Greenville, SC with the Rev. Dr. Rhett Dodson and the Rev. Dr. Richard Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church Widows' Fund, 105 River St., Greenville, SC 29601.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFumnerals.com

The family will be at 406 Cherokee Drive, Greenville, SC.



Pickens, SC
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
