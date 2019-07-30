|
Lucy Elizabeth Gibson Grant
Greenville - Lucy Grant, age 105, died Sat. July 27, 2019. She was widow of Amos D. Grant. She was the daughter of late of H. Preston Gibson and Ruth Lindsey Gibson.
She is survived by daughter Martha Glenn and granddaughters, Cyndie Glenn Harrell and Cathie Glenn, and her family in heart, Elaine Case; sisters Dot Adams, Betty Chapman, and Myremn Durham; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Milton, Henry, Mark, Ray and Clyde Gibson, and sister, Mae Chapman.
She graduated from Oakway High School in 1932. She lived most of her adult life in Greenville, SC. She was a long-time member of Dunean Baptist Church. She was employed for numerous years at JP Stevens, Dunean Plant. The family would like to extent deep gratitude to Brushy Creek Rehab and Health Care Center and Wren Hospice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with funeral services to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel, by Reverend Calvin Holland. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Dunean Baptist Church, General Fund, 21 Allen St., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 30, 2019