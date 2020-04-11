|
|
Lucy Kibbe
Simpsonville - Lucy Kibbe, 80, wife of David "Mike" Kibbe, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Simpsonville, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Mattie Carlton. Lucy was a longtime employee and retired from Union Carbide / Kemet in Simpsonville. She was also a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Lucy is survived by three children, David (Elaine) Kibbe, Teresa (Tony) Simpson, and Sandy (Layton) Holcombe all from the Upstate; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a sister Ella Mae of Gray Court.
Lucy was preceded in death by a bother; two sisters; and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Francis Cancer Center.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020