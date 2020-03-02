|
Lucy S. Wilson
Greer - Lucy Jane Shearer Wilson, 95, widow of Marion Austin Wilson, passed away on March 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Pastor Debbie Pisor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
The families are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made at Victor United Methodist Church, 1 Wilson Ave., Greer, SC 29651.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020