Lucy S. Wilson

Lucy S. Wilson Obituary
Lucy S. Wilson

Greer - Lucy Jane Shearer Wilson, 95, widow of Marion Austin Wilson, passed away on March 1, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Pastor Debbie Pisor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

The families are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made at Victor United Methodist Church, 1 Wilson Ave., Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
