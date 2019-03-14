Louella Sue McCall



Easley - Louella Sue McCall, wife of Jay C. McCall, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Born in Transylvania County, NC, a daughter of the late Conway Owen and the late Lois Hall Owen, Mrs. McCall was retired from Saco Lowell after many years of service and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.



Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, are sons, David Galloway of Easley, John W. McCall (Karen) of Easley, and Rodney McCall of Williamston; daughters, Vetta Lesley (Steve) of Easley, Patsy Chandler (Johnny) of Easley, and Tina Morris of Lafayette, LA; brothers, Truitt Owen (Aileen) of Transylvania County, NC and Verlin Owen (Tracy) of Easley; sisters, Joyce Tanner of Hendersonville, NC and Belva Childress of Transylvania County, NC; fourteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCall was predeceased by brothers, Linville Owen, Billy Owen, and Leon Owen; a sister, Sylvia Galloway; and a grandson, Ryan Galloway.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home.



