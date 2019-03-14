Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Louella Sue McCall

Easley - Louella Sue McCall, wife of Jay C. McCall, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 13, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born in Transylvania County, NC, a daughter of the late Conway Owen and the late Lois Hall Owen, Mrs. McCall was retired from Saco Lowell after many years of service and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her loving husband, are sons, David Galloway of Easley, John W. McCall (Karen) of Easley, and Rodney McCall of Williamston; daughters, Vetta Lesley (Steve) of Easley, Patsy Chandler (Johnny) of Easley, and Tina Morris of Lafayette, LA; brothers, Truitt Owen (Aileen) of Transylvania County, NC and Verlin Owen (Tracy) of Easley; sisters, Joyce Tanner of Hendersonville, NC and Belva Childress of Transylvania County, NC; fourteen grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCall was predeceased by brothers, Linville Owen, Billy Owen, and Leon Owen; a sister, Sylvia Galloway; and a grandson, Ryan Galloway.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 14, 2019
