Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Luis Alfredo Alier Sr. Obituary
Luis Alfredo Alier, Sr.

Columbia - Luis Alfredo Alier, Sr., 91, widower of Carmen Martinez Alier, of Columbia, died Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Born in Penuelas, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Carlos A. and Julia Irizarry Alier.

Luis served in the United States Army and was a steelworker. He was a member of Iglesia Bautista Tabernáculo.

Luis is survived by three sons, Luis Alfredo Alier (Theresa) of Lacey, WA, Luis Alberto Alier (Ivette) of Reading, PA, and Arnold Alier (Peggy) of West Columbia; seven grandchildren, Kimberly, Jonathan, Kenny, Kevin, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Katherine; fourteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisel Alier; three brothers; and a sister.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will be held in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Iglesia Bautista Tabernáculo, 126 East Mountain Creek Rd., Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019
