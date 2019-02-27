Lula Demetra Theodore



Greenville - On February 25, 2019, the best mother in the world went home to join our Heavenly Father. Lula Demetra Theodore was born on July 30, 1918. She was the second child of AJ and Stavroula Theodore. Lula was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her love for her family was her greatest attribute.



She was a lifelong member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she served as the superintendent of the Sunday School, Greek Festival volunteer, Philoptochos President, and the founding member of the Greek American Society for which she was treasurer for over 50 years. Lula was a graduate of Greenville High School.



She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Skiadas (Dimitri); daughter-in-law, Fanya C. Paouris; grandchildren, Demie P. Garcia (Anderson), Renee S. Kakaras (George), Dea S. Costopoulos (John), and Emmanuel G. Paouris (Kelley); and her great grandchildren who were the light of her life and always made her laugh, Dean, Julia, James, and Eli Kakaras, Arden, Michael, and Colin Costopoulos, Elena and Nicholas Garcia, and Malley and Emma Paouris. Also surviving are her sisters, Stella T. Manios of Greenville, Georgia T. Pouler of Matthews, NC; and her brother, Nick A. Theodore (Emilie) of Greenville.



Lula was predeceased by her son, George E. Paouris; brother, John A. Theodore; and nephews, Louis Manios, and AJ and Charles Theodore.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Interim Health Care for their loving care, especially Heidi, Carrie, Vickie, Lashurma, and Sara.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the Trisagion at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the home of her daughter.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 406 N. Academy St., Greenville, SC 29601.



Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019