Lula Mae Canipe("Lou"), Moravec
Green ville - Lula Mae Canipe Moravec ("Lou"), widow of Dr. Max Edward Moravec, died peacefully in her home on August 4, 2019 in Greenville, SC. Born in 1918 in Lawndale, NC, she was the daughter of Marcus Giles and Odetta Wallace Canipe, and later moved to Morven, N.C. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Max. Of the fifty -seven wonderful years of marriage, fifty of those years were spent in Schenectady, NY as a devoted wife, mother, friend, and volunteer, before moving to Greenville, SC, in 1993.
Mrs. Moravec graduated with a Registered Nurse degree from the Capital City School of Nursing, Washington, DC, in 1939. She worked in Gallinger Municipal Hospital, where she met Dr. Moravec, a medical intern. They married in 1942, and after her husband's service in the U.S. Air Force in Kansas, they moved to Schenectady, NY, where Mrs. Moravec participated in many community activities, including board member of the Visiting Nurses Association. An avid gardener and horticulturalist, she was a New York State certified Master Flower Show judge, Master Gardener ( Cornell University), a trustee of the George Landis Arboretum, and an Ikebana (Sugetsu School) instructor. She was a former president of both the Schenectady Garden Club and the Greenhouse and Indoor Plant Association. For twelve years, she was a board member of Federated Garden Clubs of America District II. A dedicated member of St. George's Episcopal Church, she served as president of St. George's Episcopal Church Women, and the Altar Guild, and spearheaded the landscape design for the Church Memorial Garden. She was a founding member and past president of the Queen's Fort of Schenectady, a women's study group. She received a Life Membership Award from the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, Inc., and also a Distinguished Service Citation by District II of the Federated Garden Clubs of New York State, Inc.
After moving to Greenville in 1993, Mrs. Moravec became a weekly volunteer at the Greenville County Museum of Art Gift Shop, and was a member of the Greenville Garden Club and Clarice Wilson Garden Club, the D.A.R. (Nathanial Greene chapter), and the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and for many years wrote monthly gardening columns for the Swansgate Community newsletter. Her love of gardening and design was evident in everything she created. She will be remembered for her keen mind and compassionate spirit, and her steadfast sense of duty, but most of all, for her love of family.
Survivors include three daughters and their husbands: Katherine M. Williams of Louisville, CO; Emmy M. Holt (Bill) of Greenville, SC; and Diane M. Heidel (Kerry) of Denver, CO; five grandchildren: Caroline W. Melby (Jeff) of Louisville, CO; Todd Williams (Marlena) of Boston, MA; Will Holt (Ayyana Chakravartula) of Piedmont, CA; Elizabeth Holt (Matthew Delfmo) of Greenville, SC; and Emily Holt (John Siracusa) of Chapel Hill, NC. Her great-grandchildren brought her endless joy and include: Harrison, Charlotte, and Windsor Melby; Brandon and Alex Williams; Raiden, Kenji and Kiran Holt; Max, Clay, and Jackson Delfino; and Lillian Mae and Everette Siracusa. The family would like to thank the exceptional caregivers from Comfort Keepers and in her final days, Open Arms Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at Markley Chapel, Christ Church Episcopal, in Greenville, SC, on Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 pm, and later an Interment Ceremony at All Souls' Chapel, St. George's Episcopal Church in Schenectady. Memorials may be sent to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 No. Church St., Greenville, SC, 29601 or to St. George's Episcopal Church, 30 No. Ferry St., Schenectady, NY, 12305.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019