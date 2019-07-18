|
|
Lura W. Walker
Wellford - Lura Williams Walker, 94, of Wellford, SC, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home. Born May 12, 1925, in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Strom Williams Sr. and Martha Jane Harling Williams and widow of John Lawrence Walker Sr.
A very loving and giving person, Mrs. Walker was a member of Wellford Baptist Church, the Friendship Sunday School Class, and Happy Hearts Seniors Group. She was active with the USO during World War II, served as the past president and secretary of Wellford Home and Garden Club, and retired from Engineered Products after 38 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Larry Walker Jr. (Jan) of Inman, SC, Cathy Green of Duncan, SC, Robin Woods (Suzie Riddle) of Greenville, SC, and James "Jimmy" Walker of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Mason Walker (Kim), Ellen Pangle (Eric), Martha Jane Walker, Nathan Green (Nicole), and Seth Green (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Walker Pangle, Henry Pangle, Robert Pangle, Foster Pangle, John L. Walker, Mac Walker, Strom Walker, and Madelyn Green; and brother, James Strom Williams Jr. of Greenwood, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, James Carol Williams, Anna Leila Gilmer, Zelma Janette Owens, and Mabel Watterson; son-in-law, Stephen C. Green; and niece, Mary Jo McHugh.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Wellford Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 12:45 PM, conducted by Dr. Carl Poole. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wellford Baptist Church Building Fund, 235 Syphrit Rd., Wellford, SC 29385.
The family is at the home of Jan and Larry Walker.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.
Published in The Greenville News on July 18, 2019