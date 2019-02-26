|
|
Luther O. Davis
Greenville - Luther O. Davis of Greenville, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on
Thursday, February 21, 2019. After serving in WWII he attended the Rhode Island
School of Design graduating with a BFA. He worked as a textile designer for many years. He also played the piano and organ, and served as the organist for St. Phillips Episcopal Church for 14 years, retiring at age 93.
He is survived by his sister, Sarah Bess Davis Moss, who was by his side when he passed away. Numerous nieces and nephews survive with wonderful memories of their uncle.
He was born on April 7, 1921, in Pickens, SC, to the late Zora Richey and Robert
Lawrence Davis and preceded in death by his brother, R.L. "Buster" Davis, and sisters, Lucille Holder, Winnie Baldwin, Tweetie Schwefel, and Ellie Maynard.
We are thankful for the assistance of his caregiver and Amedisys Home and
Hospice Care in his final months. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 26, 2019