Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther O. Davis


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luther O. Davis Obituary
Luther O. Davis

Greenville - Luther O. Davis of Greenville, SC, passed away peacefully at his home on

Thursday, February 21, 2019. After serving in WWII he attended the Rhode Island

School of Design graduating with a BFA. He worked as a textile designer for many years. He also played the piano and organ, and served as the organist for St. Phillips Episcopal Church for 14 years, retiring at age 93.

He is survived by his sister, Sarah Bess Davis Moss, who was by his side when he passed away. Numerous nieces and nephews survive with wonderful memories of their uncle.

He was born on April 7, 1921, in Pickens, SC, to the late Zora Richey and Robert

Lawrence Davis and preceded in death by his brother, R.L. "Buster" Davis, and sisters, Lucille Holder, Winnie Baldwin, Tweetie Schwefel, and Ellie Maynard.

We are thankful for the assistance of his caregiver and Amedisys Home and

Hospice Care in his final months. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now