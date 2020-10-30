Lynda Hester
Travelers Rest - Lynda Pace Hester, 80, of Travelers Rest, widow of William Thomas Hester, passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Born in Travelers Rest, she was the daughter of the late Willie Shewbert Pace.
Lynda was Co-owner of Orchard View Meats, and was a member of Marietta First Baptist Church for many years. Surviving are one daughter: Susan Hester Bocook (Brooke); two sons: Todd Hester (Angie) and Rhys Hester (Pam); and five grandchildren: Austin Hester (Lacy), Adam Hester, Eli Hester, Ian Hester, and Brooks Matthews; and one great-granddaughter: Ada Faye Hester.
Along with her husband and mother, she was predeceased by one grandson, Andrew Bocook.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at the Woodlands at Furman for their care and kindness the past three years.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Marietta First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Marietta First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Coleman Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Marietta First Baptist Child Development Center (Playground Fund), P.O. Box 1010, Marietta, SC 29661.
