Lynda Richbourg Bannister
Belton - Lynda Richbourg Bannister, 77, widow of Jerry Kay Bannister, a former resident of Belton, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Southern Oaks Assisted Living in Greenville.
Survivors include her daughters, Jerri Lyn Bannister Donahoo and husband, Dean and Sarah Luann Bannister; granddaughter, Julia Emily Donahoo, all of Greenville; brother, Dr. Henry R. Richbourg of Nashville, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Mitch Brooks. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Southern Oaks for their kindness and care provided to Mrs. Bannister.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Anderson Interfaith Ministries (A.I.M.), 1202 South Murray Avenue, Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in The Greenville News on June 6, 2019