Lynda Whitson
Pelzer - Lynda Carol Harrington Whitson, 79, wife of the late Donald Wayne Whitson, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late Leon Polk and Eva Mae Cole Harrington. She had a love for genealogy.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews; and was the last surviving member of her family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, April 29, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson, SC.
Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 26, 2019