Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Whitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Whitson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynda Whitson Obituary
Lynda Whitson

Pelzer - Lynda Carol Harrington Whitson, 79, wife of the late Donald Wayne Whitson, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late Leon Polk and Eva Mae Cole Harrington. She had a love for genealogy.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews; and was the last surviving member of her family.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, April 29, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson, SC.

Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now