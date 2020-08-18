Lynn C. Jenkins
Greer - Lynn Clayton Jenkins, 80, passed away on August 8, 2020.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou Merritt Jenkins of the home; two sons, Vincent Jenkins and Chris Jenkins; two daughters, Paula Forbes and Starla Brown; one brother, Butch Jenkins; two sisters, Hazel Goins and Irene Fortenberry; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Joel Logan.
Public viewing will be held at the church 30 minutes before the service.
Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Lincolnton, NC with military rites.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com