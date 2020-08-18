1/
Lynn C. Jenkins
Lynn C. Jenkins

Greer - Lynn Clayton Jenkins, 80, passed away on August 8, 2020.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou Merritt Jenkins of the home; two sons, Vincent Jenkins and Chris Jenkins; two daughters, Paula Forbes and Starla Brown; one brother, Butch Jenkins; two sisters, Hazel Goins and Irene Fortenberry; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Joel Logan.

Public viewing will be held at the church 30 minutes before the service.

Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Lincolnton, NC with military rites.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com






Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
10:30 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
AUG
21
Burial
03:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
