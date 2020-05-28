Lynn Holdsworth



Greenville, SC - Lynn Holdsworth, a longtime resident of the Greenville area, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 18th. Born on August 20th, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas Earle and Gladys Betty Parncutt. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Walt. Lynn is survived by her son Jim Holdsworth and his spouse Frank Blake of Piedmont, SC, a sister Kim, cousins of Philadelphia and many nieces, nephews. Memorial gifts may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607



A memorial service will be held at Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals, 6010 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611 on Friday, May 29, 2020.









