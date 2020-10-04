Lynn Williams
Piedmont - Linda Lou "Lynn" Morgan Williams, 73, wife of Valas Ted Williams, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Born in Asheville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Howard and Mary Lou Morgan Morgan. She owned Lynn's Daycare, lead guitarist in the Gloryland Band, and was a baptist.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Brian Lewis Williams (Kelly) of Simpsonville, Ted Williams, Jr. (Jan) of Piedmont, and Doug Williams (Stephanie) of Greenville; and sisters, Carolyn Morgan of Asheville, NC and Genie Orr of TN; and grandchildren, Jeremy, Jaden, Ethan, Gracie, and Ty Williams.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com